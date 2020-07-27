YORK – The York City Council has given its go-ahead to the Four Corners Health District to move forward with a project that will designate York as a “Walkable Community” in an effort to promote physical health and wellness.
During the council’s most recent meeting, they met with Chris Blanke from the health district about this project which they’ve done with other communities such as Seward and Brainard.
She also noted Henderson’s ongoing “Healthy Henderson” promotion, which continues to be successful in its third year.
“We know York has a lot of good things going on, which makes York a great candidate for this project,” Blanke said. “The state has done this with other cities and the state approached Four Corners about doing this for York. I’ve also visited with officials in York about this. We just don’t want to leave out York.”
The project would start with some leadership meetings, in order to get ideas about how to get people more physically active, and how to better engage families, she explained.
This could include, she said, “making it easier for people who have 10-15 available minutes to take a walk. We could make a map and show them where they could walk to in that short amount of time. We would encourage people to share ideas.”
Available funding for the project would end Sept. 30.
“So we would need an action plan and then go get funding,” Blanke explained.
“Is this a signage project?” asked Councilman Ron Saathoff. “We have our parks and trails. What will it cost to do this?”
“We need to get ideas and promote how people can get active,” Blanke said. “In other communities, they extended their trails, as an example. To start, it would be brainstorming and from there you would figure out what you can do, the costs and looking for grants. We are just asking for approval to move forward.”
All the council members said yes to allowing the project to start.
“You certainly have the support of the city council,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to Blanke.
