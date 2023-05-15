Graduation season is here and three graduates of the Project Search Program in York — Thomas Carr Jr., Isaac Hollist, and Gabe Saxer — celebrated their transition from students to members of the workforce.

Former teachers, superintendents, friends, family members, and partners of York Project Search attended the ceremony at York’s Southeast Community College Learning Center on Wednesday.

Nichole Wetjen, director of Project Search, opened with keynote remarks and gave a brief history of the program. Project search began in 1996 in Cincinnati Ohio as an international employability program for young adults with disabilities who have reached their final year of high school. Wetjen said, “The goal of this program is for all young adults to be competitively employed for about 16 hours a week. For some students, they work above 40 hours a week.”

Classes for York’s Project Search began in August 2012 at York General Hospital with five young adults. This is now the 10th class who has completed the program. Each student has the opportunity to participate in at least three unpaid internships across 23 different departments at York General and 11 businesses in York.

Carr served at York SCC Learning Center, York General Hospital Environmental Services, the York Community Center and Valentino’s. Carr said, “After graduation, I want to work with Mosaic in York.”

Hollist served at Wendy’s, Willow Brook Dietary and Lunchtime Solutions Incorporated at the York Middle School. Hollist would like to find a job in Lincoln where he can work somewhere in a dietary setting or serving food in a school cafeteria. When asked if he was excited about graduation day, Hollist gave a thumbs up and big “yep!”

Saxer served at Cornerstone Bank, York General Hospital Materials Management and the York Kilgore Library. With a grin, Saxer said, “My future plan is to work at York Tractor Supply. I thank everyone who came to support me today.”

This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Michele Rayburn, Nebraska Educational Service Unit 6 student services director. Speaking to the graduating class, Rayburn said, “This marks a significant milestone in your lives. You completed high school and you should be proud of yourselves for what you’ve done. You’ve worked hard to develop new skills and abilities. You’ve overcome many challenges and changes along the way, and as you move on to the next chapter, it’s great to pause for a moment and really savor it and reflect how far you’ve come.”

Rayburn went on to say how this is “a transitioning phase” in the graduates life from changing job sites, changing instructors and changing employers.

“Project Search is a transition program, but what does that mean?” said Rayburn. “You’re moving into a new chapter in your life and that can be really exciting, but it can also be a little scary and can cause uncertainty in what comes next. We all go through transitions and changes. How we approach them as you have with positivity, work ethic and can-do attitudes, that’s what’s really going to help you guys continue to grow and meet your goals.”

She touched on how she also learned from each one of the graduates and their character.

Rayburn described Carr as a “connector." Rayburn said, “He makes sure to touch base with people before the day begins. He’s always asking what everyone did the night before or over the weekend and he takes care of his people.”

Carr is thorough with every task he completes and is dedicated to doing his job “well”. Rayburn said, “Tom knows how to make every day routines special. We can all learn from Tom to enjoy the moment we are in.”

Hollist was described as a man who is “driven to be independent." Rayburn said he also has a pretty humorous side. “Isaac will joke with anyone and people always want to get a dose with Isaac,” said Rayburn. At the York Middle School, Isaac won the hearts of students. Rayburn said, “Isaac reminds us in all that we do, relationships matter the most.”

Rayburn described Saxer as “highly responsible and timely." He holds others accountable as well. Rayburn said, “He knows all the implications of road construction and pending weather and how that will affect your travel times. He knows when the work car needs gas and when or where gas prices have dropped. He’s also kind and helpful. He has vast knowledge of the happenings in York and he shares the knowledge of gas prices, construction delays, weather conditions, and even taco soup recipes because he truly cares about the well-being of everyone. Gabe reminds us that we are all better together.”

Following the high remarks, York Public School Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew and Director of Learning Dr. Beth Ericson of York Public Schools presented Thomas Carr and Gabe Saxer with their diplomas. Milford Public Schools Principal Dr. Brandon Mowinkel and Assistant Principal Sadie Coffey presented Isaac Hollist with his diploma.

The ceremony was followed by cupcakes, refreshments, and many congratulatory handshakes for their accomplishments.