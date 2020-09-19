Preserving Nostalgia: Business more than what’s in the jar

LUSHTON — To some it’s the sound of nostalgia: the hollow “pop” of canning lids sealing their homemade contents – often made from a recipe tried-and-true.

There was a lot of “popping” going on in the Balaban’s Summer Kitchen Yummies kitchen as Dorothy Balaban, owner and operator at Balaban’s Summer Kitchen Yummies canned dozens of pickled beets and cinnamon pickles.

The family business – primarily run by Balaban and her son Jason -- sells scores of jars of jellies, jams, pickles and other canned goods across the region. Generally, one of the hottest items – literally and figuratively – is the Balaban specialty: cinnamon pickles. The cinnamon pickles are proof that nostalgia sells, Balaban said. “Either ‘Grandma used to make them’ or ‘Mom used to.” The recipe was discovered out of necessity, when years ago the family was in a pickle, having too many cucumbers. “I had a lady before we got started who had a recipe.” Cinnamon pickles take Balaban about five days to make.