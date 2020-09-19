Preserving Nostalgia: Business more than what’s in the jar

LUSHTON — To some it’s the sound of nostalgia: the hollow “pop” of canning lids sealing their homemade contents – often made from a recipe tried-and-true.
There was a lot of “popping” going on in the Balaban’s Summer Kitchen Yummies kitchen as Dorothy Balaban, owner and operator at Balaban’s Summer Kitchen Yummies canned dozens of pickled beets and cinnamon pickles.
The family business – primarily run by Balaban and her son Jason -- sells scores of jars of jellies, jams, pickles and other canned goods across the region. Generally, one of the hottest items – literally and figuratively – is the Balaban specialty: cinnamon pickles. The cinnamon pickles are proof that nostalgia sells, Balaban said. “Either ‘Grandma used to make them’ or ‘Mom used to.” The recipe was discovered out of necessity, when years ago the family was in a pickle, having too many cucumbers. “I had a lady before we got started who had a recipe.” Cinnamon pickles take Balaban about five days to make.
Jellies and jams seem to be more hit-and-miss, Balaban said. “Some have wanted and gone away. This year the dandelion sold well. You never know.” She has tried preserves made of bananas (banana jam), beet juice (beet jelly) and cantaloupe (jelly). Balaban said those might have been too unusual, but that being unique is part of the business’s goal. “We try to do ones that you usually can’t get in a grocery store.”
Most of the business’s produce come from a produce-seller and Lincoln Haymarket Farmers Market, but some things, like chokecherries grown by the family, are even closer farm-to-jar.
Like many home canners this season, Balaban’s Summer Kitchen Yummies’ jar and lid supply were limited – even considering they order directly from the manufacturer. Another of Balaban’s specialties, noodles, has been little affected.
“My mom used to make them by hand,” Balaban said, recalling how her family acquired their first noodle cutter. “Green stamps had a noodle cutter and my mom, sister-in-law and aunt put all of our green stamps together and bought one,” she said. Noodle sales began while she was still working as a nurse. Balaban bounced the idea off of her coworkers. “’If I make noodles would you buy them?’ Some of those people still buy them.”
Balaban was a nurse for fifty years, and the business was originally that of her ex-daughter-in-law. In 2002, their commercial kitchen was licensed, and has since been built on to. “I’m in here pretty much all year ‘round,” Balaban said. She estimated a work day of 7-8 hours. “Lately it’s been more like ten,” she said.
Fortunately, family and a few fellow Lushtonites work, too. “It’s been a family affair. All four grandsons over the years have helped,” Balaban said.
For Balaban and her family, the “pop” of canning lids truly is the sounds of nostalgia.
