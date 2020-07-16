Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – The very preliminary city budget, right now, shows slightly lower expenditures for the fire/rescue budget for the next fiscal year – that is mainly based on the fact that the fire/rescue’s share of the city payment to the combined communications center is slightly less than it was last year.
And a number of budget requests haven’t yet been included in the working budget.
Interim Fire Chief Tony Bestwick told the council this past week that the slightly lowered payment for the communications center is partly due to the fact equipment was paid for last year and there was also grant money available at this time.
It should be noted that both the fire/rescue department and the police department budgets are used to pay in the city’s share to the combined communications center.
Regarding proposed capital improvements for the new fiscal year – for the fire and rescue department – it is being proposed that more portable and mobile radios be purchased if grant funds are received. This $29,000 expense would depend on the grant award – if the grant does not come through, Bestwick is still recommending that a few be purchased anyway, “as these are extremely important, we have to have reliable communications.”
He said the current portable radios are in need of replacement due to age and the handheld models are not designed or built for fire service. He said further that they lack intrinsic safety, man-down alert capability and knobs which can be operated with a gloved hand. Bestwick said the city will know in September if the grant is awarded.
Another capital improvement being proposed is the replacement of garage door openers at the fire station. This would cost about $7,420.
“We were recently having trouble with a couple of our openers,” Bestwick said. “A technician told us there are no parts available. We made this a two-year project. We have six bays at the station and my plan it replace one or two garage door openers this year.”
It is also proposed that a defibrillator be purchased for the rescue truck – which would be highly effective if all the ambulances are out on calls. Bestwick explained that if a new defibrillator could be installed on a city engine, that would allow for rescue workers to respond to emergency calls even if an ambulance is not available. Bestwick said the $5,000 expense would allow “us to take care of our people. The defibrillator on the rescue truck is nearing the end of its service life. The American Heart Association recommends defibrillation within five minutes or less of collapse. Our ambulance takes at least five minutes to roll on a scene. Having an AED on the engine could make a huge difference on a scene when an ambulance is not available right away.”
The before-mentioned expenses are already built into the preliminary budget for fire and rescue.
The next mentioned expenses are not built into the preliminary budget – they are proposed by the department but have not yet been built into the expenses for the 2020-21 fiscal year:
• Assessment and design for the fire station, costing about $40,000. This would allow for the hiring of an architectural/engineering firm to do a physical assessment to determine the condition of the fire station with recommendations for updates and improvements. The fire station was built in 1969, Bestwick said in his report. “The electrical systems have not been upgraded and there are no replacement parts available. The station needs extensive upgrades for the health, safety and comfort of the firefighters. The living quarters have not been changed since the station was built.”
“We do not want the fire station to be another community center or auditorium (regarding the extensive work that now has to be done to both facilities after so many years),” Bestwick said to the city council. “We want to take care of the fire station and do it in phases. We need to get the process started. The mayor had mentioned getting a committee together to look at it, rather than hire an architect, but I think we need to do it the right away.”
“I just thought a lot of ideas could be developed without hiring an architect at this time,” Mayor Barry Redfern said.
“We also need to do work to the living quarters – we need to be able to accommodate female employees and the living quarters really need work. I’m hoping the city will go through with this,” Bestwick continued.
“We want to figure out our best needs,” Redfern said, “and yes, it does need to be done.”
• Also on the proposed list of expenditures – again – is the purchase of a new support vehicle, which would cost about $49,000 (after all the markings and equipment have been installed). This would replace the 1997 GMC Yukon which has over $143,000 miles on it, and it would be housed at the station.
“This vehicle will fulfill our mission of safely transporting our first responders to emergency scenes,” Bestwick said. “It will also be used for building inspection, logistics and training support. It will be used daily for logistics around town and responses to scene. It will be used weekly to support our ambulance and fire operations. We have talked about this in the past. It would be at the station and used for close calls. In the past, it was ordered and then shot down. It needs to be replaced. The Yukon is old and needs work – we put $5,000 in it just a few years ago.”
• An extrication tool – which would cost about $12,000 – is also being proposed for the fire/rescue budget.
“This would replace the hydraulic extrication system on our ambulance with a battery operated system,” Bestwick explained. “Battery-operated systems are quicker to deploy and involve fewer personnel to use. The hydraulic system currently in use is not up to industry standards and the system is getting close to the end of its service life for parts and support. A battery-operated system will fulfill our mission of providing patient care in a more efficient and safe manner. This has been an ongoing thing. We have a lot of incidents at the interchange in which we need to get someone out – with this, it takes one person to do it rather than two and it would be so much more efficient. We could do a fund-drive and get donations as well.”
