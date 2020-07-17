Editor's Note: This is the third installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – Cruiser rotation and equipment replacement/upgrades highlight this year’s proposed budgeted expenses for the York Police Department. Highlighting the revenue side for the police department is a budgeted figure of $75,-000 in seized property proceeds.
The seized property revenues and expenditures added this year comes about as the YPD has registered to participate in the federal asset equitable sharing programs. The $75,000 is just an estimated amount at this point – as there is no way to know for sure how much in drug buy money/drug related cash will be discovered and seized by law enforcement in a single year.
Proposed for the police department’s budget is the purchase of a patrol vehicle, just as part of the regular vehicle rotation in the fleet. York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said he would like to see the department get back on what had been the regular rotation of one vehicle a year – so they can avoid any budget periods where two in one year would be necessary.
“We now have a vehicle that has 139,000 miles, which is beyond the life for a police vehicle,” Tjaden said. “The only positive thing about the COVID situation is that during that time, this spring, we had eased back on some mileage to protect the staff.”
It is also proposed that $20,000 be spent on some new handguns, rifles, and possibly holsters, magazines and ammunition.
As far as the guns, Tjaden said, “It’s something we have to do, based on the number of years we have had them. We need to purchase 20 service weapons and six rifles, which would provide for a few spares – which could be needed if, as an example, one gets put into evidence or one needs repairs or we have an incident. It would upgrade our overall response. This is to hope for the best but plan for the worst – that’s what we do. That’s the reality of the business we are in.”
It is also being proposed that $5,000 be built into the budget for the purchase of server equipment for in-car video. “We have to step up to that obligation and we can expand this server at a lower cost.”
It was noted that the police roster currently has three openings – with the goal to have those filled continuing.
Chief Tjaden also noted that a “second in command” officer is a necessary position as well. He said all the other comparable cities in the state (to York’s size) have a structure of that type. “The only exception is McCook,” he said to the city council. “We are all in, all the time. We love this community and this is a necessary position with the department. I understand that it might look expensive, but when you think about what the police department offers the city and the citizens, we ask you to give it more than just a numbers thought.”
