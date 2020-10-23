Platoon of good folks step up for the Rempels

(Near McCool Junction, Nebraska) – An evil act in the rolling hills near McCool Junction, Henderson and Sutton, Nebraska, ended with a blast of wind-driven cold and toasty warm neighborly love Friday morning.

Jonathan and Abbie Rempel, in an incident widely reported previously, recently lost four costly harvest machines under the most suspicious of circumstances.

A combine, one grain cart, a tractor and a semi were individually set ablaze at a remote location just north of Sutton.

The obvious vandalism, which may have been related to Jonathan Rempel flying a pair of TRUMP flags on the combine though no one can yet be certain, stopped a young family’s harvest in its tracks.

Authorities continue to investigate what appears to be a criminal act in light of the fact all four of the machines had been parked safe distances from each other.

Almost as soon as word got out of the Rempels’ plight, wheels began to turn on a neighbor-helping-neighbor harvest bee that culminated Friday morning.

In the pre-dawn hours great mechanical beasts gathered at Junction Motor Speedway on the hill across Hwy 81 west of McCool Junction.

