Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Sandy Chapin and her family pulled back a tree branch on the south side of the Family Aquatic Center to reveal Pirate Jim's medallion.
After looking every day since the hunt began and just getting off a 10 hour shift, Chapin methodically worked her way through the trees along the pool until she claimed the prize.
She and her family have been participating in the YNT Treasure Hunt for the last 12 years and were happy to have finally found it.
They had registered at Grand Central so the team will receive the full $1500 prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.