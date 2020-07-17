YORK — Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Sandy Chapin and her family pulled back a tree branch on the south side of the York Family Aquatic Center to reveal Pirate Jim’s medallion.
After looking every day since the hunt began and just getting off a 10-hour shift, Chapin methodically worked her way through the trees along the pool until she claimed the prize.
She and her family have been participating in the York News-Times Treasure Hunt for the last 12 years and were happy to have finally found it.
They had registered at Grand Central so the team will receive the full $1,500 prize.
The prize was larger this year, thanks to a $500 increase from the York County Visitors Bureau to celebrate York County’s 150th anniversary.
In the near future, Pirate Jim will be unveiling his explanations of the clues for this year – in order to understand his cunning way of thinking.
But don’t think Pirate Jim is done yet celebrating the county’s 150th anniversary – check Saturday’s newspaper for all the details!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.