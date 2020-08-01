YORK – Mauricio Warfield, 19, of Minatare, has been sentenced to probation and also sent to jail in a case where he turned himself in for stealing a pickup.
According to court documents, Warfield walked into the York Police Department earlier this year and announced that he stole a vehicle.
Warfield explained to an officer that he stole a white Ford F250 pickup and it was parked outside the police department.
The dispatcher received confirmation regarding the stolen vehicle from the Gering Police Department.
The reporting officer said in court documents that Warfield told him “he stole the vehicle on the street in front of a home. He said he stole the vehicle to go to Lincoln to fight some people.” And he said further, “he only turned himself in because his grandmother told him to.”
He was arrested and the vehicle was towed.
Warfield was originally charged with theft of property with a value of more than $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction. That was last amended to attempted theft by receiving stolen property with a value between $1,500 and $5,000, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
This week, Judge James Stecker sentenced Warfield to two years of probation and he was ordered to pay $882.23 in restitution. He was also sentenced to a term of 30 days in jail, to start immediately. He was given credit for 11 days already served. He was also sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail, scheduled into the future, which can be waived if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.
