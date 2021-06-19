Pheasant farm and hatchery thrives in York County

Still, while collaborating with local educators, Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery is at its very essence a business. The system of buildings were deliberately placed, outfitted and organized to produce numerous high-quality game birds. This includes heated brooder houses, and acres upon acres of netted flight pens, seeded with koisa. The thick plantlife mimicks the natural thickly-vegetative habitat of the game birds, preparing them for life after Double Barrel. Flight pens can measure up to 85 feet wide, 700 feet long with a top net raised 14 feet in the air.

In a spacious covered breeding outbuilding with plenty of fresh air, grown pheasants flutter, fly and scratch about in a bed of straw and several obstacles, leaving eggs throughout the shelter. Chrisman’s three young children -- Arianna, Ryah, and Tripp -- grab baskets and pick through the straw, under stacks of wood and along the inside perimeter of the building in search of precious eggs. Each egg is like a prize to the siblings, barely missing any. With Double Barrel being in the business long before they came along, the kids are becoming pros and proudly sport caps emblazoned with Double Barrel Game Farm & Hatchery insignias. Eggs are collected three times a day (not necessarily by the siblings), then inspected, washed and carefully placed in a cooler. The cooler system syncs the hatches, which are transferred weekly into the farm’s economy-sized incubators.