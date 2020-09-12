Permanent Record

Speeding
• Benjamin R. Osler, Glenvil, fined $75.
• Steven Hernandez Alvarado, Arapahoe, fined $125.
• Trevor T. Hall, Carpentersville, Ill., fined $125.
• Phucthaolam Nguyen, Garden Grove, Calif., fined $125.
• Jonathan Alvarez, Aurora, Ill., fined $125.
• Brayan Santiago-Martinez, Monticello, Minn., fined $75.
• Abdusamad A. Kurbonov, Van Nuys, Calif., fined $75.
• Donald D. Strode, Ashland, fined $125.
• Carnell N. Watt, Omaha, fined $125.
• Jonathan N. D. Borboa, Midwest, Okla., fined $75.
• Leslie Y. Maldonado-Char, Dodge City, Kan., fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Expired intransit decal – Melynda K. Williams, York, fined $50. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50.
• No helmet – Louis E. Moore, Elba, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Geoffrey B. Ficken, Henderson, fined $75.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Clara M. Sjoberg, Centennial, Colo., fined $100.
• No valid registration – Bobby Jacques, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Matthew C. Pederson, Benedict, fined $100.
County Court
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Shelby S. Powell, Beatrice, fined $100. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Kylie R. Reinsch, Lincoln, fined $500, sentenced to 12 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – SarahElizabeth A. Swanson, Fairmont, fined $225.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Dakota C. Alderson, York, fined $150.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Terry Landolt, Waco, fined $100.
• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – SarahElizabeth A. Swanson, Fairmont, fined $100.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Casey Berger, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Dog running at large – Jennifer Higginbotham, York, fined $50.
