County Court
• Fugitive from justice – Boyd W. Hatfield, Salina, Kan., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Sierra L. Machnicki, Bennington, Kan., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• False reporting – David Sjoberg, York, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for seven days already served.
• Minor in possession – Colton W. Bell, Stromsburg, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michelle M. Little, Exeter, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Failure to appear or comply – Stephen L. Kenny, York, sentenced to one day jail.
• Harboring a vicious dog – Crystal E. Pinneo, York, fined $50.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Leonard G. Anderson, York, fined $50. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Brenda L. Peschel, Benedict, fined $50.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Fred Rudolph Boye, Jr., Lincoln, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to nine months probation.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Desmon S. Boykins, Salina Kan., sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for 18 days already served. Also false reporting, sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Fugitive from justice – Desmon Shai Boykins, Salina, Kan., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Third degree assault – Shawn M. Jones, York, sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Anika Pfannenstiel, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, York, sentenced to two days jail.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Raiel N. Johnson, Bellevue, fined $300. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, two counts – John W. Quiroga Arias, North Baldwin, N.Y., fined $300 on each count.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Jeffrey M. Hackett, Glastonbury, Conn., fined $50. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Donald L. Bryant, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Bryan Luna-Escalera, York, fined $100.
• Third degree assault – Jacob Philips, McCool Junction, fined $500.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Mikayl S. McQueen, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Janey M. Due, Crete, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Raymond J. Haynes, Utica, fined $200.
• Dog running at large – Harry E. Carson, IV, York, fined $50.
Speeding
• Jeffrey M. Prokop, York, fined $125.
• Avery L. West, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Awadia M. Kuku, Grand Island, fined $200. Also failure to use child passenger restraint, fined $25.
• Travis D. Koch, Gretna, fined $75.
• Joe A. Snider, Rossville, Ga., fined $125.
• Kathryn J. Nun, Geneva, fined $125.
• Taylor C. Schmieding, Lincoln, fined $400.
• Steveson A. Garmon, Colorado Springs, Colo., fined $75.
• Mariah C. Havens, Milford, fined $75.
• Miguel M. Alvarez, Ponca City, Okla., fined $300.
• Stephen V. Bradford, Crescent, Iowa, fined $125.
• Anthony Sanserverino, New Britain, Conn., fined $125.
• Steven L. Schroetlin, Sutton, fined $75.
• Christopher B. Finley, Mountain Home, Ark., fined $75.
• Latrell B. Dante, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $200.
Traffic violations
• Illegal U-turn – Stephanie A. Wakeman, Sharon, Conn., fined $25.
• Failure to use caution when passing stopped emergency vehicles – Jeffrey S. Benseler, Athens, Ohio, fined $100.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Julius J. Goertzen, Aurora, fined $75.
• Parking in a handicapped space, first offense – Andrew A. Price, Golden, Colo., fined $150.
• No valid registration – Ricardo Aguilar, Lexington, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Stephon Friesen, Benedict, fined $75. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Thomas J. Hallmark, York, fined $75.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Gerald R. Buck, York, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Steven K. Ball, Potwin, Kan., fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Harvey J. Lucier, III, Mesquite, Texas, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Joel W. Troester, York, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Victor M. Bautista Acosta, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• UCR violation regarding registration – Ricky W. Cain, Lincoln, fined $100.
• Misuse of learner’s permit – Hailey E. Graser, Kearney, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles – Jordan H. Staehr, York, fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Jonatan D. Portillo, York, fined $75.
• Disobeying stop lights – Richard C. Deboer, Seward, fined $75.
• No license on person – Michael T. Hartman, York, fined $75. Also no proof of insurance, sentenced to one day jail and given credit for one day already served. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to one day jail, to be served concurrently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.