Permanent Record

County Court
- Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – Linda Adams, Gresham, fined $300. Also reckless driving, first offense, fined $200.
- Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Shantel Ervin, York, sentenced to 30 days jail.
- False reporting, misdemeanor – Matthew Jinright, Gresham, sentenced to 14 days jail.
- Possession of a controlled substance – Dakota Russell, Sutton, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Carrie K. Hoffman, Brush, Colo., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
- Possession of an open alcohol container – Hector Ventura-Quino, Crete, fined $50. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Darius R. Jenkins, York, fined $100.
- Disturbing the peace – Michael J. Berst, St. Paul, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, given credit for two days already served.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Nicole Borgen, no address listed, fined $100.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Jeremiah J. Pinaire, Brookfield, Mo., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
- Third degree domestic assault – Michael J. Fortner, Waco, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 31 days already served.
Traffic violations
- No operator’s license – Alex O. Cortes Rodriguez, Commerce City, Colo., fined $75. Also no commercial motor vehicle log, fined $100.
- Careless driving – Mohamed A. Ardab, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $125.
- Using a handheld mobile device while driving commercial motor vehicle – Paul N. Yoder, Nappanee, Ind., fined $200. Also driving on the shoulder of highway, fined $25.
- No operator’s license – O’Brian O Forde, Jackson, N.J., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
- Following too close – Lori J. Rote, North Platte, fined $50.
- No valid registration – Garet A. Hyde, Exeter, fined $25.
- No operator’s license – Ivette S. Hernandez, Waco, fined $100. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
Speeding
- Joseph R. Hallas, North Las Vegas, Nev., fined $200.
- Cainan E. Lovan, McCool Junction, fined $75.
- Ryan L. Mayer, York, fined $75.
- Shiann D. Houck, York, fined $75.
- Rosa Gomez, Hastings, fined $75.