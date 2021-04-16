 Skip to main content
Permanent Record
top story

County Court

  • Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Kelly Sexton, Aurora, fined $100.
  • Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tyler E. Griggs, York, fined $300. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150.
  • Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Maynor E. Hichos Perez, Grand Island, fined $100.
  • Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jason R. Gloystein, York, fined $100.
  • Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Caleb S. Friesner, York, fined $100. Also no valid registration, fined $25.
  • Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Cole Weldon, Hastings, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
  • Driving under the influence, second offense – Michael J. Fortner, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months. Also contempt of court, sentenced to one day in jail.
  • Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Raymon A. Mastas, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.

Traffic violations

  • No operator’s license – Luis M. Gutierrez Pacheco, New Brunswick, N.J., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
  • Disobeying stop lights – Thomas E. Pugliese, Lake Helen, Fla., fined $75.
  • Disobeying traffic control device – Asegid W. Desta, Sioux Falls, S.D., fined $25. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25.
  • No valid registration – Leopoldo Romero Chavez, Lincoln, fined $50.
  • Careless driving – Landon W. Meier, York, fined $100.
  • No valid registration – Richard F. Sutter, York, fined $25.

Speeding

  • Abdulnour Al Rifai, Houston, Texas, fined $200.
  • Joshua A. Tupas, Bartlett, Ill., fined $200.
  • Jose C. Estrada Estrada, Bertrand, fined $75.
  • Isaac N. Burns, Chicago, Ill., fined $125.
  • William H. Wochner, Sutton, fined $200.
  • Aviv Hagar, Bloomington, Ind., fined $75.
