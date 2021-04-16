Permanent Record

County Court
- Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Kelly Sexton, Aurora, fined $100.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tyler E. Griggs, York, fined $300. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Maynor E. Hichos Perez, Grand Island, fined $100.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jason R. Gloystein, York, fined $100.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Caleb S. Friesner, York, fined $100. Also no valid registration, fined $25.
- Driving under the influence, .15+ -- Cole Weldon, Hastings, fined $500, sentenced to two days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked one year.
- Driving under the influence, second offense – Michael J. Fortner, York, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked 18 months. Also contempt of court, sentenced to one day in jail.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Raymon A. Mastas, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also driving under suspension/before reinstatement, fined $100. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.
Traffic violations
- No operator’s license – Luis M. Gutierrez Pacheco, New Brunswick, N.J., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200.
- Disobeying stop lights – Thomas E. Pugliese, Lake Helen, Fla., fined $75.
- Disobeying traffic control device – Asegid W. Desta, Sioux Falls, S.D., fined $25. Also failure to stay in lane, fined $25.
- No valid registration – Leopoldo Romero Chavez, Lincoln, fined $50.
- Careless driving – Landon W. Meier, York, fined $100.
- No valid registration – Richard F. Sutter, York, fined $25.