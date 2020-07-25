County Court
• Dog running at large, two counts – Gary W. Bell-Jackson, York, fined $50 on each count.
• Fugitive from justice – Kyle Ronald Edie, Council Bluffs, Iowa, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Tayjuan Oneal McMullen, Lincoln, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Domestic assault, intentionally cause bodily injury – Kevin S. Quiring, Bradshaw, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for two days already served, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Crosby A. Kath, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Disturbing the peace – Julia A. Kelly, York, fined $200, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to nine months probation, ordered to pay $930.50 restitution.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Kayla R. Americanhorse, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
• Violation of a protection order – Kevin A. Quiring, Bradshaw, ordered to 24 months probation and sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Health violation – Ryan L. Chapman, York, fined $75.
• Health violation – Erika Garcia, York, fined $20.
• Failure to obey lawful order – Andrew A. Adams, York, fined $150.
• Second degree trespassing – Jennifer L. Jennings, Hastings, fined $250.
• Dog running at large, two counts – Erika Garcia, York, fined $50 on each count.
Speeding
• Prince P. Caballero, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $125.
• James L. Alder, Lincoln, fined $200.
• Alian M. Simon, Dallas, Texas, fined $75.
• George W. West, Chicago, Ill., fined $125.
• Jonathan B. Plock, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Randy G. Bauer, Henderson, fined $125.
• Susan K. Jones Freitag, Flagstaff, Ariz., fined $200.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Natalie Scheil, York, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Following too close – Zoey V. Houck, York, fined $50.
