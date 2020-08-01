County Court
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Mason S. Dennison, Ravenna, fined $100. Also following too close, fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joyce M. Thomas, York, fined $200.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Stephanie A. Higginbotham, McCool Junction, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Donald J. Simons, York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $1400.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Becky J. Lambert, York, fined $100.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – German Olmos-Arredondo, Josephine, Texas, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $75.
• Impeding traffic – Stoyan Arsowski, South Milwaukee, Wis., fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Fidel Martines-Morales, York, fined $75. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Carson M. Shriver, Hastings, fined $100.
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Faith E. Broumley, York, fined $25.
• No proof of ownership – Becky J. Lambert, York, fined $50.
Speeding
• Jeremy D. Swanson, York, fined $25.
• Teresa M. Johnson, York, fined $75.
