County Court
• Aiding and abetting an infraction – Kristina Jilek, York, fined $100.
• Terroristic threats, two counts – Timothy J. Taylor, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Hector Rodriguez-Valdez, York, fined $100.
• Minor in possession, under 19 – Stephen L. Kenny, York, fined $350.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Eloy Quintana-Monje, Shelby, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Minor in possession, ages 19+ -- Michael A. Vera, York, fined $300. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Christopher G. Gullicksen, Clarks, fined $300.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Stephen L. Kenny, York, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked one year. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
Speeding
• Engel J. Leigh, Cardiff, Calif., fined $125.
• Price L. Washburn, Osceola, fined $75.
• Timothy J. Wells, Crest Hill, Ill., fined $200. Jeff N. Ochsner, Sutton, fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – Kobe A. Schryer, Cozad, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Victor A. Lelechinsky, St. Mary’s, Kan., fined $50.
• Commercial motor vehicle brake violation – Michael L. Lebs, Nickerson, fined $50. Also no valid registration, fined $25.
• No helmet – Trent J. Nelson, Yuma, Colo., fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Jordy R. Valerio, Bellevue, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $200. Also careless driving, fined $100.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Tyson L. Nitzel, York, fined $300. Also minor in possession, under 19, fined $300 and license impounded 30 days.
• No valid registration – James E. McCoy, York, fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
