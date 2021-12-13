Paynes want York to start "puttin' on the pounds" during their light show/food challenge

Meanwhile, Bill’s sister-in-law, Lori Lovell in Wymore, is doing the same. She has a light show extravaganza of her own and is also collecting donated items for her local food pantry.

And they have an annual battle to see who can collect the most. This year, they will go until the night of Dec. 24 to determine the victor.

The competition started in 2019 with the Paynes bringing home the first win.

Last year, Lovell was the winner – but the Paynes say that is not going to happen this year. They know the York community can really “put on the pounds” in this friendly competition with Wymore, Christi said.

In 2020, the Paynes collected 1,639 pounds and $1,846. The Wymore clan collected 1,664 pounds (the cash amount wasn’t readily available for this story).

“So right now, we are tied one to one,” Christi said, chuckling. “This year will be a tie-breaker. This year, Christmas Eve will be the cut-off date, so we want to start getting in as many collections as we can.”

So far, Christi said the Paynes have collected about 180 pounds and the sister-in-law is at about 200 pounds.