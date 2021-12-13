Paynes want York to start "puttin' on the pounds" during their light show/food challenge

YORK – Bill and Christi Payne are in the middle of their annual light show/food donation battle with relatives in Wymore – and this year, they want York to take the title by “puttin’ on the pounds.”
Each year, the Paynes put on an incredible holiday light show in their yard at 1221 Ohio Avenue. It’s a dazzling display of holiday cheer with figurines and thousands of flashing lights in sync with music.
They get a lot of traffic (including buses filled with assisted living residents, vans full of families and organization members) passing by each Christmas season and they love doing it for their community.
They also use it as a venue to collect donated non-perishable items for the local food pantry – as people come to see the lights, they are also encouraged to leave behind donations which those in need can utilize. The items can be left in the red drop box in the Paynes’ yard.
Christi said the items can be canned goods, box meals, personal hygiene items, food staples (like flour, sugar, etc.), canned tuna, etc.
They also accept cash donations which are given to Blue Valley to be used in a variety of ways, including for purchasing food when the pantry’s stock wanes.
All donations – food, personal hygiene, cash -- stay here, for the Blue Valley Food Pantry in York.
Meanwhile, Bill’s sister-in-law, Lori Lovell in Wymore, is doing the same. She has a light show extravaganza of her own and is also collecting donated items for her local food pantry.
And they have an annual battle to see who can collect the most. This year, they will go until the night of Dec. 24 to determine the victor.
The competition started in 2019 with the Paynes bringing home the first win.
Last year, Lovell was the winner – but the Paynes say that is not going to happen this year. They know the York community can really “put on the pounds” in this friendly competition with Wymore, Christi said.
In 2020, the Paynes collected 1,639 pounds and $1,846. The Wymore clan collected 1,664 pounds (the cash amount wasn’t readily available for this story).
“So right now, we are tied one to one,” Christi said, chuckling. “This year will be a tie-breaker. This year, Christmas Eve will be the cut-off date, so we want to start getting in as many collections as we can.”
So far, Christi said the Paynes have collected about 180 pounds and the sister-in-law is at about 200 pounds.
To their already incredible yard, the Paynes have added a few things to bring out more bling and a little more to look at as residents take in the sights (and hopefully leave items in the red box for the food pantry) – a $700 string of strobe lights, some extra other lights and some more sparkly trees, among other features.
If individuals want to follow along the progress of “Puttin’ on the Pounds,” they can join Christi’s Facebook group called Lights On Ohio. They can also go to the group called Lori’s Lights on Facebook. The YNT will also publish periodic updates for both as Christmas Eve nears.
Christi said they are super excited because a very special person has learned about their displays and friendly food fight – Santa Claus. He has also offered to come for visits at both locations, to lend a helping hand. Santa will be visiting the Lovell house in Wymore this coming Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Then, he will be traveling to the Paynes’ house in York on Saturday, Dec. 18, where he will be from 7-9 p.m.
“I just want to encourage the York community to really help us in our ‘Puttin’ on the Pounds,’” Christi said. “This will really help people who are in need” and everyone will get some extra holiday cheer through the sights and sounds of Christmas at the Paynes.