August, 2020
This listing pertains to inmates from York County and surrounding counties.
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m.
Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincoln
• Bryan R. Banta. Convictions and jurisdictions: Burglary (Fillmore County), burglary (Fillmore County), burglary (Saline County), burglary (Saline County), burglary (York County), burglary (York County), burglary (York County), delivery of a controlled substance (Johnson County), delivery of a controlled substance (York County), possession of a controlled substance (Fillmore County) and terroristic threats (Clay County)
• Darrell Potter. Convictions and jurisdictions: Burglary (York County), delivery of a controlled substance (York County) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (Lancaster County)
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 9:30 a.m.
Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, York
• Tehya Wright. Convictions and jurisdictions: Second degree assault (York County), criminal impersonation (Madison County), possession of a controlled substance (Madison County)
Thursday, Aug. 20, 8:30 a.m.
Nebraska State Penitentiary, Lincoln
• Michael Neemeyer. Convictions and jurisdictions: Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Merrick County), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (Polk County), possession of a firearm by a felon (Lancaster County), tampering with a witness (Butler County)
Friday, Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
• Cory Burton. Convictions and jurisdictions: Burglary (Hamilton County), delivery of a controlled substance (Hamilton County), possession of a controlled substance, (Hall County), possession of a controlled substance (Hall County), willful reckless driving (Hall County)
• Albert C. Junge. Convictions and jurisdictions: Second degree assault (Seward County)
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.
Community Corrections Center, Lincoln
• Casey J. Mullenaux. Convictions and jurisdictions: Delivery of a controlled substance (York County)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.