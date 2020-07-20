Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment in a series focusing on the different departments within the city, their needs and their revenues as city officials have started the process of formulating the budget for the 2020-21 year.
YORK – The proposed budget for the city’s parks is lean this year, but there is a wish list for the future.
The only increase in this year’s budget, over last year’s, is $1,000 for chemicals and fertilizer.
There is a $75,000 budget item for a new lawn mower – but the cost will be split between the street and the parks departments as the mower is used in the parks, along the interchange service roads and in the interchange right-of-ways.
It was explained that this mower is used about 400 hours a year – and the current mower, which was purchased in 2013, currently has 3,078 hours on it.
And in this year’s budget is the ongoing fight against the Emerald Ash Borer infection. In this year’s budget, again, is a $10,000 expenditure for removing and replacing trees in the parks and at public facilities. It was also noted that the city did apply for a grant for this purpose.
Looking to the future, a new restroom facility at Mincks Park continues to be a project on the wish list. As explained by Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director, this project (which carries an estimated cost of $130,000) was approved a couple years ago but it still hasn’t happened.
“Hopefully, it can be part of the inclusive playground project in the future,” Folts added.
Another major project on the wish list is a splash pad.
“This is a priority for the citizens and would be a great project,” Folts said. “The public works department could do the project and it could be done quickly.”
The estimated cost of a splash pad is listed at $180,000 – again, just as a project on the future wish list and not a priority in this year’s budget.
As Folts said in her budget proposal, “We do not have a splash pad and they are very popular. Our community travels to Aurora or Lincoln to use their splash pads because we cannot meet their need. Harrison Park already has water and sewer running through the park and it’s the old location of the pool. We really need to focus and redevelop the west side of town.”
Another “wish list” project is the development of a park master plan.
“The comprehensive plan states that York needs a park in the southeast corner of town,” Folts says in her budget proposal. “What is the plan for the future of the old wastewater treatment plant? We need a plan in place so we know what we are working toward. This master plan needs to include current park updates, current park trends and be inclusive.”
In future years, Folts also proposes updating/replacing the playground equipment at East Hill Park. “The playground there is 25-plus years old. This playground needs to be replaced/updated and become inclusive for all community members. This would include a tot playground and handicap accessible features.”
The tentative price tag for that project would be about $170,000.
It is also proposed, for the future, that $20,000 be used as matching funds or seed money to get other grants toward the all-inclusive playground project. Folts noted that a community committee has already been formed and they are working with a company to build a one-of-a-kind playground at Mincks Park.
