Parents behind Peyton Parker Lane Playground receive Focus on York Award

• To create an environment that breaks social and physical barriers, and gives the opportunity for children with disabilities to interact without feeling different.

• To provide a space that parents and grandparents with disabilities can easily interact and play with their children and grandchildren.

• To raise awareness of inclusion and bring our community together in a space that is equal for all. Bringing children together to play side-by-side with their siblings, friends and providing a safe place for families to socialize.

• Building community pride. When children and adults of all abilities experience the value of play, it will bring a community together in remarkable ways.

• To create play areas for children of all abilities including sensory play, physical play, imaginative play, quiet spaces, climate protection and ease of access.

• To partner with local government and the possibility of local funding and land use.

• To solicit in-kind marketing and media support, including in-kind donations of materials and labor to complete the project.

• Engage local community organizations, businesses, clubs and groups to help fundraise and apply for grants.