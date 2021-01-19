Parents behind Peyton Parker Lane Playground receive Focus on York Award

YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce has presented this year’s Focus On York Award to six parents who are spearheading the Peyton Parker Lane Playground project, which will result in the construction/establishment of a large, all-inclusive playground at Mincks Park.
Receiving the award were Chad and Julie Hoffman, April and Brian McDaniel, and Alisa and Paul Jaekel.
In January, 2020, Paul Jaekel invited several parents and community members to discuss the possibility of starting a project to build an ADA Accessible playground in York.
Through a series of meetings, several committees were formed – and they aligned and partnered with Unlimited Play Playgrounds, Crouch Recreation and Little Tikes Commercial to make this a reality.
Later, the Peyton Parker Lane Playground received approval from the York City Council to place the future playground at Mincks Park, near the aquatic center.
Fundraising has been very active, with thousands of dollars already donated to the cause – the York community has been very supportive of this effort.
There are many goals of this project, including:
• To provide a play space that promotes and encourages full inclusion, of children and adults with all degrees of abilities.
• To create an environment that breaks social and physical barriers, and gives the opportunity for children with disabilities to interact without feeling different.
• To provide a space that parents and grandparents with disabilities can easily interact and play with their children and grandchildren.
• To raise awareness of inclusion and bring our community together in a space that is equal for all. Bringing children together to play side-by-side with their siblings, friends and providing a safe place for families to socialize.
• Building community pride. When children and adults of all abilities experience the value of play, it will bring a community together in remarkable ways.
• To create play areas for children of all abilities including sensory play, physical play, imaginative play, quiet spaces, climate protection and ease of access.
• To partner with local government and the possibility of local funding and land use.
• To solicit in-kind marketing and media support, including in-kind donations of materials and labor to complete the project.
• Engage local community organizations, businesses, clubs and groups to help fundraise and apply for grants.
The park will include elevated play components, ramps with double handrails, rubber surfacing, activity panels, a Rock ‘N Ship Glider, an in-ground merry go round, a kids’ zipline with specialized seating, extra spacing around play equipment which will let all wheelchair users adequate space to get around, quiet spaces, benches and picnic tables accessible to those in wheelchairs, shaded areas over picnic tables and benches and more.
As said by organizers in their materials, this is a project that will end with “a magical place.”
Along with the Hoffmans, McDaniels and Jaekels, other committee members are: Paige and Derek McKenzie, Lisa Hurley, Cheree Folts, Sharilyn Steube, Steve Postier, Dave Rollins, Cindi Nickel, Kris Friesen, Meagan Naber, Jill Bathen, Tammy Hinrichs and Jeff Kingsley.