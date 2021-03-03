 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pack 174 holds Pinewood Derby
0 comments

Pack 174 holds Pinewood Derby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday January 31, Cub Scout Pack 174 held their annual Pinewood Derby at St. Joseph's Church.    Fourteen cub scouts raced to see whose car was the fastest.  Winning first in the race was Jacoby Hansel, second place went to Ryder Crowdell, and third was Morgan Hoffman.  Impartial judges also chose the best in show with Wyatt Hoffman winning first, Ryder Crowdell winning second, and Antonio Gomez winning third.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News