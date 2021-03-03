Pack 174 holds Pinewood Derby

On Sunday January 31, Cub Scout Pack 174 held their annual Pinewood Derby at St. Joseph's Church. Fourteen cub scouts raced to see whose car was the fastest. Winning first in the race was Jacoby Hansel, second place went to Ryder Crowdell, and third was Morgan Hoffman. Impartial judges also chose the best in show with Wyatt Hoffman winning first, Ryder Crowdell winning second, and Antonio Gomez winning third.