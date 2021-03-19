Organic by design: Bradshaw farm adapts

After years of collaborating with fellow organic producers and their processor, the Heinze’s operation was fully organic. “We did one field at a time,” Edwin Heinze said. “We got them certified, went through the processes and we decided it was worth it. Knowing the benefits of organic and knowing we’ve done all the other steps now we’ve just got to figure out how to do the same things without herbicides, without insecticides.”

“Since then we’ve been continually doing that process and now everything is 100% organic.”

No operation – organic or otherwise – is perfect. “It’s a very long slow learning curve,” Edwin Heinze said. “We usually have some fields that turn out fairly well and we have some fields that are just a disaster – it’s like, wow we don’t want that to happen again.”

The Heinze’s said they don’t look down on conventional farming in any way; this has been a journey they have chosen to embark on. The only separation from their neighbors are the buffer strips between conventional farm ground and the Heinze’s organic ground. The couple speaks of their neighbors in high regard, Edwin Heinze even going so far as calling them “patient” with and “understanding” of the way the organic farm ground occasionally appears.