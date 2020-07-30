YORK – The York County Commissioners have been offering to the public the ability to watch their meetings online via Zoom since the pandemic began.
Now they are considering whether or not to continue the practice – and if they do, whether they will make audio and video upgrades.
They discussed the matter two weeks ago and tabled the discussion until they could have a full board in attendance. Because there was a commissioner absent from the meeting this week, they tabled it again before making a decision.
It was acknowledged that there have been times when comments from those not in physical attendance have been made via Zoom and one valuation protest hearing was held with the property owner being in Colorado.
“We need to decide if we do it fully (with comments coming from the outside as well), then we need to do it right,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes.
Right now, the audio being heard by bystanders is adequate but sometimes can be garbled or muffled.
Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier noted that the annual cost for offering Zoom meetings is $160, “and it isn’t just for these meetings. I’ve also used it for other meetings and it is available to everyone who works for the county.”
“I agree with Jack, if we are going to do it, let’s do it right,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin, “so that participants can hear and see things better. Right now, it is more of a transparency offering for us if the public wants to watch. And we don’t know if things will flare up again (with COVID-19-related concerns).
“I’m with Jack and Kurt, we need to do it right,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “But basically, everyone on it right now is internal – everyone that is watching is watching from inside the courthouse. How many people from the public are going to tune in? We’ve talked about before how no one from the public even physically attends a budget hearing, which is probably one of the most important things we do. $160 isn’t much money but we also don’t want to spend money foolishly.”
“I guess it depends on what the public is interested in,” Sikes added.
“I like the transparency and people being able to watch if they want,” said Obermier.
“The last time, we tabled this because we didn’t have a full board in attendance,” Bamesberger said. “So in all fairness, because Commissioner (Paul) Buller isn’t here, I think we need to table again.”
The other commissioners agreed and the conversation will be held again in two weeks.
