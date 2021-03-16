Old auditorium has new lease on life

The main floor gym area has a capacity of about 2,000 – 1,000 in the balcony seats, 500 theater-style chairs on the floor itself and about 250 in the bleachers, per side, they noted.

The work didn’t stop there. The locker rooms have been completely renovated with new tile, new benches, new plumbing, new showers.

The north dining room has new paint, new electrical, new windows, new fire safety systems.

The kitchen got a facelift with fresh paint and new windows, as well as all new electrical and plumbing.

The basement will be where weight room and exercise equipment will be set up, from the community center, during the renovation/repair work at the community center, Folts said. There is also a massive amount of storage down there, at this time.

The future of the basement is still being discussed. Could be the future home of the Palmer Museum? Would it still be used as a large rental space? That remains to be seen.

On the east side of the basement is the really the “guts” of the building – which the public won’t see. That’s where some major work has been done.