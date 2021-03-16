Old auditorium has new lease on life

YORK – After eight months of extensive labor by numerous contractors, the restorative work at the historic York City Auditorium is nearly completed.
The $5 million project (a price tag that also includes repair/restorative work at the community center) resulted in new windows, a new roof, new ceilings, new wiring, new plumbing, a new heating/cooling system, wall painting, ceiling painting, bathroom/locker renovations, new railings, new fire systems and so much more.
A tour through the facility this week, with York Parks and Recreation Director Cheree Folts and York Mayor Barry Redfern, showed a nearly complete project. Folts said there is still a short punch list, as well as some cleaning and moving around stored items.
“And then we are ready to open back up,” Folts said.
She said the facility will be open for recreational offerings on March 22, from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 1-5 p.m., on Sunday. The recreational offerings are due to the community center being closed at this time, as work is now underway in that building.
The updates to the auditorium are apparent upon arrival.
At the front entrance, outside, there are new handrails on all the stairs and the ramps are now safer, Folts pointed out.
Inside the front doors, visitors are greeted with all new paint in the foyer and a higher ceiling.
Inside the main room, on the main floor, also known as the gym, the improvements are astounding.
The walls have been painted white, there are all new windows letting in natural light, all the overhead lights are new and state-of-the-art.
Two separate old ceilings were removed and the entire ceiling is now exposed – and much higher than before. The ceiling was painted black and creates an incredible feel in the historic space.
“We took 12 feet off the ceiling,” Folts said, “through removing those two old dropped ceilings. Now it is open and exposed.”
“Everything looks so much bigger now,” the mayor said. “It just feels like the auditorium is just, I don’t know, more alive. It has new life in it.”
The original seats in the balcony have been thoroughly cleaned and polished – keeping the integrity of the special history of the building but giving it a new freshness.
There are all new hoops and backboards – the basketball systems are brand new and in great working condition.
“Really, this room, has been 100 percent redone,” Folts said, walking through the gym area. “New fire alarms, new warning systems, new safety features, all new plumbing. A new scoreboard is coming, as is new gym wall padding.”
The main floor gym area has a capacity of about 2,000 – 1,000 in the balcony seats, 500 theater-style chairs on the floor itself and about 250 in the bleachers, per side, they noted.
The work didn’t stop there. The locker rooms have been completely renovated with new tile, new benches, new plumbing, new showers.
The north dining room has new paint, new electrical, new windows, new fire safety systems.
The kitchen got a facelift with fresh paint and new windows, as well as all new electrical and plumbing.
The basement will be where weight room and exercise equipment will be set up, from the community center, during the renovation/repair work at the community center, Folts said. There is also a massive amount of storage down there, at this time.
The future of the basement is still being discussed. Could be the future home of the Palmer Museum? Would it still be used as a large rental space? That remains to be seen.
On the east side of the basement is the really the “guts” of the building – which the public won’t see. That’s where some major work has been done.
The old, massive boiler was cut into pieces in order for it to be removed from the facility. State-of-the-art technology has replaced the old 1940s equipment for heating, cooling, electrical systems – it’s the heartbeat of the auditorium, if you will.
“The space in this room now, really, it is amazing, as you can actually walk around in here,” Folts and, indicating it used to be completely filled tight with the giant boiler and obsolete equipment. “And now, all of it can be controlled, by a computer, from the community center or another remote location.”
The Children’s Museum (on the south side of the auditorium) has all new fire safety features and new paint, as well as a new ceiling.
“We are so excited to have the auditorium nearly ready for the public,” Folts said. “This building will be used for many decades to come.”
Redfern said he was also pleased that while all the upgrades have been made, the building’s historic integrity was maintained.
“This building is going to be an asset to the city for many years to come,” Mayor Redfern said. “It’s still the historic York City Auditorium, but I’ll say it again, she just has some new life in her.”