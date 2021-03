‘Off to see the wizard’: Centennial performs classic tale

UTICA – “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain,” the Wizard of Oz exclaims in the classic production of that name.

There was plenty to pay attention to both in front of and behind the curtains of Centennial High School’s musical production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Even a pint-sized, furry actor (Precious Steckly – a live, well-behaved dog playing “Toto”) couldn’t steal the show at the vocal music department’s performances, as student-actors acted, danced and sang their hearts out for live performances of the musical closely-following the classic film retelling of “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.

The large number of characters had many of the student-actors playing double-duty, supported by the brains of talented, hard-working crew. Still, besides those talented students, the production was truly a community effort. Families, boosters, Centennial Public School faculty and staff also played roles in the musical. Centennial’s kindergarteners even got in on the performances, creating snowflakes sprinkled into the show.

It takes courage to put on a performance as elaborate of Centennial’s, but whether contributing heart, brains and/or courage, the community-minded production was a successful Centennial-wide effort – proving that “there’s no place like home.”