Wesley Larson

November 13, 1933 – September 6, 2023

Wesley Duane Larson, age, 89, of Stromsburg, passed away September 6, 2023 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Midwest Covenant Home Chapel in Stromsburg with Pastors Leonard Suhr, Bob Johnson and Craig Pinley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Stromsburg Cemetery with Military Rites by Stromsburg Legion Post.

Wes was born November 13, 1933 in Osceola just north of Swede Home at Gooseneck Hill, to Albin and Anna Larson. He attended elementary school at District 12 and District 41, graduating from Stromsburg High School in 1953. He joined the United States Army on April 7, 1955, until April 5, 1957 when he transferred to the Army Reserves, serving until April 6, 1963. While in the Army he spent time in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Sill, Oklahoma in auto maintenance and as a tank mechanic.

On May 4, 1958 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Sauter of Clarks at the Methodist Church in Clarks. To this union three children were born. Wes worked at many jobs throughout his lifetime including Tractor Supply in Columbus, the Stromsburg Locker, Stromsburg Lumber Yard, Stromsburg Elevator, Sahling Kenworth in York and Ericson Cash Hardware in Stromsburg.

Wes was very active in the Stromsburg community where he was a volunteer firefighter for 25 years. He also served on the Stromsburg Ambulance Team, Police and Special Duty for nine years, Cemetery Board for eight years, Airport Authority Committee, Masonic Lodge and Odd Fellows.

Wes was a hard worker but always found time in his day to visit with customers. He enjoyed conversations in Swedish when he had the opportunity. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children: Sherri (Rick) Georges of Stromsburg, Brenda (Steve) Heinz of York and Terry Larson of Stromsburg; eight grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn who passed away December 4, 2011; parents, Albin and Anna Larson; daughter-in-law, Connie Larson and brother, Stanley (Betty Lou) Larson.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements.Dubasfuneralhome.com.