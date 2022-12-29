Wendell Regier

May 2, 1938 – December 27, 2022

Wendell J. Regier, age 84 of Henderson, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Henderson. He was born May 2, 1938 to Ferdinand and Tena (Hildebrand) Regier. On June 9, 1963 he was united in marriage to LaVerna Schmidt in Goltry, Okla.

He was a welder in the Henderson area for many years. Was an avid Husker fan especially Husker Volleyball, enjoyed visiting with people, playing dominos and putting puzzles together. He was a faithful member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.

Wendell is survived by his wife, LaVerna of Henderson; daughters, Jackie (Jerald) Havel and Janene Regier; grandchildren, Cullin and Mason Havel all of Grand Island; brother, Eugene (Katie) Regier of Scott City, Kan. and sister, Janice Anderson of Viera, Fla.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Regier.

Graveside service is scheduled for 9:45 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Bethesda Cemetery northeast of Henderson. Memorial services to follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with Chelsea Vaught and Seth Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m. Friday at the mortuary with his family greeting friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. that same evening. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Bethesda Mennonite Church or Henderson Health Care¬ Legacy Square. Online condolences may be directed to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.