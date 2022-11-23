Walter Irmer
February 15, 1941 – November 20, 2022
Hastings resident Walter Irmer, 81, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial with military rites by York American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 28, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in York. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. with family present from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 27, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church.
Walter was born February 15, 1941, in Thayer to Bruno and Irene Irmer. He graduated from York High School and Southeast Community College in Milford. Walter served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Walter worked as a draftsman estimator for Kealey Construction and Farris Construction. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church. Walter enjoyed playing cards and dice, camping, boating, remodeling, renovating, and spending time on his farm. He was very proud of helping to design and oversee the addition to Peace Lutheran Church.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Maureen Irmer; six brothers; one sister; and step-daughter, Tina Cotant.
Survivors include his children, Kristina Freelove, Mathew (Sherry) Irmer and Angie (Steve) Nissen; step-children, Patrick McClure, Teresa Cotant, Stephanie Krahulik and Denise Hythecker; second wife, Mary Wetherilt; sister, Carol Real and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.