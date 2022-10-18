Vernon Ourada

May 8, 1945 – October 16, 2022

Vernon Emil Ourada, age 77 of York, NE, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Lincoln, NE. He was born on May 8, 1945 to Adolph and Albina (Chromy) Ourada in Prague, NE. He was united in marriage to Carol Jean Dey on August 19, 2000, in York.

Vernon proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a mechanic and handyman and worked for the United Farmers Coop. He enjoyed gardening, tinkering and finding things to do, and loved his dog, Roscoe.

He is survived by his son Micheal (Meridith Belcher) Ourada of York, step-children Brenda (Joe) Belfiore of York, Randy (Joi) Dickey of North Loup, NE, grandchildren Keisha Dickey of Litchfield, NE, Nicole (Luke) Most of Ogallala, NE, Logan (Hannah) Dickey of Lincoln, Jessica (Dakota) Fernau of Beaver Crossing, NE, and Zach Pistulka of Grand Island, NE. He is also survived by his siblings Adolph, Caroline, Maxine and Louise, several nieces and nephews, many friends, and his dog Roscoe.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents, and sister-in-law Patti.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York, with the Reverend Mary Scott officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. on Friday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.