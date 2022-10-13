Valerie Middleton

May 16, 1937 – October 10, 2022

Valerie J. Middleton, age 85 of York, died on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Aurora. She was born on May 16, 1937 to Victor C. and Marguerite L. (Hildebrand) Olson in rural Fillmore County. In 1955, she was united in marriage to George H. Middleton at Springfield, Ore.

Valerie was a medical transcriptionist in her working years. She was a loving wife and mother.

Valerie is survived by her daughters, Gorgene Middleton and Jolene Middleton, both of Henderson and son, Darren Middleton of York and sister-in-law, Charlene Olson Vice of York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Verlin and sister, Barbara.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday October 17, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Valerie has been cremated. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.