Thomas W. Shellington

June 8, 1935 – February 13, 2023

Thomas W. Shellington, age 87 of York, died Monday, February 13, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born June 8, 1935 in Wakefield to Elbert and Ermine (O'Connell ) Shellington. On July 11, 1958 he was married to Jeanette Anderson in Wakefield. After graduating from Wakefield High School Tom attended college at Hastings, then joined the Navy, and then attended Wayne State College. Tom was an active long-time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. He was a former Co-op manager, Cenex Advisory Board member, a York County Commissioner, and was past President of the South East Nebraska Managers Association. He was a member of the York American Legion Bolton Post #19, and the V.F.W. Tom enjoyed being with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette; son, Timothy (Denise) Shellington all of York; daughter, Jayna (Dennis) Nienhueser of Hickman; grandchildren include, Ryan (Kristina) Nienhueser of Tinmath, Colo., Janae (Andy) Greer and Tara (Trent) Ihde all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren are: Asher, Jayla and Addi Greer of Lincoln, Ava and Austin Nienhueser of Tinmath. Also surviving are his sisters, Joyce Price of Costa Mesa, Calif. and Mary Jane Nims (Stan Twedt) of Story City, Iowa; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Jerome and sisters, Elberta and June.

Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with burial in York's Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1- 8 p.m. Friday with his family greeting friends later that evening from 6 - 7 p.m. all at the mortuary in York. If you are unable to attend the services you may view it at https:/www.youtube.comhannelCl1ffBwglpCqu7nKkx42SzQ.

Memorials may be directed to the church or to his family for later designation. Online condolences can be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.