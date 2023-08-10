Terry Scamehorn

October 13, 1943 – August 5, 2023

Terry T. Scamehorn, age 79, passed away on August 5, 2023. He was born in Seward on October 13, 1943 to Walter and Margaret (Herrold) Scamehorn.

He graduated from Bradshaw High School at the age of 16. He farmed for a few years before he attended the University of Nebraska earning his Law and CPA Degree. He moved to Colorado where he spent many years as a tax advisor, CPA and later was involved in real estate.

Terry loved to travel. Some of his favorite places were Peru, Russia and Italy. At age 59 he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.

Terry enjoyed gardening, listening to the Blues, Western TV shows, skiing and especially hiking.

Nothing was more important to Terry than his family. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Marcy (Slocum); sons, Steve Scamehorn, Greg and Tina Scamehorn, Scott Scamehorn and Eric and Erika Scamehorn; grandchildren, Sarah, Zach, Amira, Dexter and Georgia and one great-grandson, Zeke.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on August 15 at 11 a.m. at the Carroll Lewellen Funeral Home in Longmont, Colo.

Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill., 60601.