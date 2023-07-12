Tad Allen Johnson

Tad Allen Johnson, age 57 of Bradshaw, NE died on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Omaha, NE surrounded by family. He was born May 23, 1966 in St. Paul, NE to James and Sharlene (Crumrine) Johnson. Tad was united in marriage to Tammy Buller on March 26, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. He was employed by the Nebraska Department of Roads for 15 years in York. Tad grew up on the family farm and enjoyed hunting and spending time in the great outdoors. He loved his children and grandchildren and riding his Harley motorcycles and spent time tinkering and fixing things.

He is survived by wife Tammy of rural Bradshaw, children: Amber (Paul) Rex of San Antonio, TX, Kirk “Bubba” (Benishia) Johnson of Wahoo, NE, Cinder (Evan) Ehmen of Adams, NE, Dietra “Dee” (BJ) Miller of Fairmont, NE, Joanna Kell of Medford, OR, and Justice Schropfer and Dylan Ring of Exeter, NE. He is also survived by his parents Jim and Sharlene Johnson of Greeley, NE, in-laws Steve (Barb) Buller of Elkhorn, NE and siblings: Tracy (Rich) Jahnel of Blair, NE and Seth (Christina) Johnson of North Platte, NE. Grandparents in law Carl and Suely Buller of Sheboygan, WI. Melvin Steggs of McCool Jct, NE and 20 grandchildren with one on the way.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Kim Dunker officiating. Tad has been cremated, no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. There will be a reception following services at the Bradshaw Community Center. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.