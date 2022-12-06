Stephen Kalba

March 21, 1938 – November 2, 2022

Stephen John Kalba, age 84 of York, passed away November 2, 2022 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln after a very brief, unexpected illness. He was surrounded by family. Steve was born March 21, 1938 in Riverhead, N.Y. to John and Genevieve Kalba. Steve graduated high school with honors, and in 1955 at the age of 17 joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan where he was a translator and played baseball. Steve received an honorable discharge in 1964. He also met and married the love of his life, Merri Ann Flanagan in 1964. They had two daughters, Robin and Tracee, and Steve also raised two stepchildren, Alan and Terri Trupp. In 1975 Steve earned a Bachelor's in Business Administration from UNL and began his career as an accountant.

Steve enjoyed everything outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping and he loved playing softball. He was an accomplished hobby taxidermist.

He is preceded in death by both parents; brother, John “Butch” Kalba and his beloved wife, Merri Ann.

Steve is survived by sister, Jeanne Mannino of N.Y.; daughters, Robin (Alisha) Kalba of Omaha, Tracee (Marc) Michel of Plattsmouth, Terri Townsend of Beloit, Wisc. and son, Alan Trupp of York. Grandchildren include: Dawn (Troy) Tower, Paul Weghorst, Marcus Herz, Julia (Scott) Schmalken, Jacob Herz, Lucas Michel, Taylor (Brian) Stoner and Christopher Jundt. Great- grandchildren include: Sebastian Drobny, Ramsey Tower and James Stoner.

Steve was a quiet man with a big heart and a sharp mind and he is greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the York Elk's Club.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, to please direct memorials to support CPL DAEGAN PAGE FOUNDATION. The mission of the Corporal Daegan Page Foundation is to help others to do things the Daegan Way through programs targeting veteran's mental health and animal rescue efforts as well as financial support of organizations that provide experiences, adventures and tools for overcoming challenges, in honor and remembrance of Corporal Daegan Page.

Corporal Daegan Page Foundation is a Nebraska Non-Profit Corporation and IRS IRC 501c(3) tax exempt public charity. Employer Identification # 88-0676019.