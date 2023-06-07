Shirley Amelia Fritz was born July 28, 1937 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Earl and Charlotte (Weber) Fritz. With her sisters, Patricia and Jo Ann, Shirley grew up in Albert Lea, Minn. until her teenage years when they moved to Grand Island. There she met Gordon N. Thomas and was united in marriage on August 1, 1954. To this union three children were blessed: Cathryn, Randall and Debra. Following Gordon's death in 2001, Shirley married Lowell Jaeger on April 21, 2007 and gained three bonus daughters: Rachel, Sarah and Esther. Together they have 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.