Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sherry Vrbka

December 10, 1949 – May 26, 2023

Sherry Lynn Vrbka age 73, of York, died on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born December 10, 1949 to Vernard E. and Berneice (Ellsworth) Borrell in Hastings. On June 5, 1976 she was married to Alan J. Vrbka in Lincoln. Sherry was a longtime employee of Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph (LT&T) for over 32 years. After retiring from LT&T she worked for Platte Valley Communications in York for 7 years. Sherry was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church in York, loved collecting antique toy telephones, Barbies, Teddy Bears and reading novels. Taking care of her grandchildren was a special treat for her.

She is survived by her husband, Alan of York; son, Andrew (Jennifer) Vrbka of Geneva; and daughter, Traci (Erik) Nore of Hickman. Her grandchildren include, Reilly, Wyatt and Maura Vrbka all of Geneva and Whitley Nore of Hickman. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Nancy Borrell of Lincoln, Shirley (Dave) Smith of Lincoln, Mo. and Lisa (Dave) Clabaugh of Beatrice and brother-in-law, Rod (Barb) Vrbka of Tecumseh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Earl “Sonny” Borrell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York with the Reverend Father John Sullivan officiating. A Rosary service will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at St Joseph Catholic Church. Her family will then greet friends after the Rosary until 8 p.m. It was Sherry's wish to be cremated following services so there will be no interment that day. Private family inurnment will be held later in St. Joseph Cemetery east of York. Condolences may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be sent to www.metzmortruary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.