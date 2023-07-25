Sheila Sternberg
May 1, 1961 – July 22, 2023
Sheila Kay Sternberg, age 62 of Osceola, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Waverly. Sheila was born May 1, 1961, in Salina, Kan. to Glenda and Raymond Wright. Sheila married Russell Sternberg on November 17, 1990. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born, Aleishia and Racheal. They were her pride and joy. While growing up, Sheila enjoyed roller skating and riding horses. Sheila loved angels, elephants, whales and the ocean. You could find them everywhere in her house. Sheila's heart was full of love. Besides her two girls, Sheila opened her house to help foster children. Anyone that needed help or a place to stay, she was always there to help. Many people have called her Mom or Grandma. Sheila was a stay at home Mom. While living in York, Sheila loved volunteering at Blue Valley.
Sheila is survived by her daughters, Aleishia Sternberg and Racheal Sternberg both of Lawrence, Kan.; sisters, Patricia (Tim) Heerten and Linda Marie Wright both of Tryon; mother-in-law, Carol Sternberg; sister-in-law, Sheila (Bob) Ellis; special friends, Matt and Nancy Lee of York; stepmom, Betty Wright; cousins and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Sternberg; parents, Raymond and Glenda Wright; grandparents, Walter and Berneice Baker; brother, Raymond Authur Wright, many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sheila was cremated, no viewing. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.