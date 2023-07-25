Sheila Kay Sternberg, age 62 of Osceola, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Waverly. Sheila was born May 1, 1961, in Salina, Kan. to Glenda and Raymond Wright. Sheila married Russell Sternberg on November 17, 1990. To this union, two beautiful daughters were born, Aleishia and Racheal. They were her pride and joy. While growing up, Sheila enjoyed roller skating and riding horses. Sheila loved angels, elephants, whales and the ocean. You could find them everywhere in her house. Sheila's heart was full of love. Besides her two girls, Sheila opened her house to help foster children. Anyone that needed help or a place to stay, she was always there to help. Many people have called her Mom or Grandma. Sheila was a stay at home Mom. While living in York, Sheila loved volunteering at Blue Valley.