Scott Sorensen

September 17, 1980 – September 23, 2022

Scott Kristopher Sorensen was born on September 17, 1980, in Lincoln to Roger Sorensen and Jane (Erickson) Sorensen. He passed away on September 23, 2022, in York at the age of 42 years and 6 days.

Scott grew up in Seward and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1999. His daughter Audrey was born in 2000. He was employed at Blue Beacon Truck Wash in York. Scott was employed at Hughes Brothers, Inc. from 2006 to 2021. In 2014, son Tavyn was born and in 2016, daughter A'dalyn was born. In April of 2022, he went back to work at Blue Beacon Truck Wash.

Scott had a deep love for his three children and stepchildren. He was known for his contagious laugh and the best bear hugs. We will miss the bear hugs from our son, dad, brother, and uncle.

Scott loved all sports with his favorite teams being the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Atlanta Falcons, and the New York Yankees. Scott was passionate about fishing and always carried his fishing gear with him in his truck. He also loved comic books, baseball cards, and remote-control trains. Scott had several dogs throughout the years and loved each one.

Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Elwin and Carrie Erickson and Ivan and Ardella Sorensen; uncle, Roger Thomas; stepmom, Jean Sorensen and many great-aunts and great-uncles.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his father, Roger Sorensen; mother and stepfather, Jane and John Schaefer; children, Audrey Morris and husband Ezra (mother, Amanda Salvatore), Tavyn Sorensen and A'dalyn Sorensen (mother, Ellie Schroeder); sister, Tracy Tonniges and husband Travis; stepchildren, Tyler Smith, Andria Heidtbrink; stepbrothers Steve Schaefer, Mike Schaefer, Jason Burns, Jon Burns; stepsisters Debby Aegerter, Becky Campbell, Holly Miley; nieces and nephews, Trisha Leifert, Caleb Vercellino, Madison Leifert; aunts and uncles, Godparents Mike and Dianne Winterfeld, Susan Thomas, Douglas Erickson; many cousins and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Scott.