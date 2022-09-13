Sandra Wolfe

November 9, 1942 - September 9, 2022

Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe age 79 of York will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

In Lieu of flowers, cards or plants please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project, your local food banks, or a local charity of your choice.

Sandra Sue Wolfe was born November 9, 1942 in Fort Dodge, Iowa and was adopted by Gerald and Thelma (Thomas ) Baker. She was united in marriage February 14, 1963 to Larry Wolfe. Sandra played many roles in her life, first as a navy wife, then farmers wife and a homemaker. Sandy loved to raise chickens, sell eggs, and do what it takes to get any job done,

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and husband; infant son, Kevin; her in-law's, Archie and Ruth Wolfe and daughter-in-law, Sarah Wolfe.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Kelly (Dareda) Wolfe and Scott Wolfe; five grandkids: Tanner (Kelsey) Wolfe, Maggie Wolfe, Branna Wolfe, Beccia Wolfe andTyler Wolfe and brother, Randy (Teresa) Baker.