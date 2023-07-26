Sandra Turner

May 15, 1944 – July 23, 2023

Sandra Lee Peck Turner, age 79 of York, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 in Queen Creek, Ariz. She was born May 15, 1944 to Jack and Beverley (Squires) in Idaho Falls, Idaho. On August 29, 1964, she was sealed to her groom, Kenneth Marven Turner (preceded in death) in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the LDS temple and they were married for 56 years.

Sandy grew up in Pocatello, Idaho with her parents and sister, Patsy Riggs (preceded in death) and later in life gained a wonderful stepfather, Melvin Wayne Davis (preceded in death) and half-sister, Christine (Peck) Martinez. After marriage, her and Ken moved from Idaho to Mesa, Ariz. and raised five children, David (Becky), Rob (Tami), Kellye (Silas), James (Julie) and last but not least, Stacie Turner Barton (preceded in death).

While raising her family, Sandy started out with a paper route with The Mesa Tribune. She would show up at 3 a.m. dressed to the 9's to pick up her bundles of newspapers. After a while of showing up like this, she was approached by a worker and asked if she happened to be part of the upper management. When they found out that she wasn't, she was offered a job as a district manager there, where she worked for many years and eventually retired from.

Sandy loved the spring, and she loved planting flowers. Her front walk was always adorned with them. She also loved to decorate, as it was important to her that her house felt like a home to her family and any others who entered. She also enjoyed serving others and held many positions with the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, mostly helping with the youth, of which she loved. Sandy was a light wherever she went. She always wore a smile and if you knew Sandy, you just had to love her. She never made enemies and if she knew you, she would do absolutely anything for you. You mattered, and she made sure you knew it. Sandy was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her kids and always put them first. She would often say, “I would go to hell and back for each and every one of you” and she meant it. She loved being a grandmother (Nannie) and also being great grandmother. She affectionately knew each one and took great pride in being called their “Nannie.”

She thrived on her family, her church work, her love for God, and had many friends. She was a true social butterfly and always made an effort to make someone's day. She had an amazing and infectious laugh you couldn't miss when around her and will be dearly missed now. Sandy also had a love for family history, of which she did all throughout her life, often taking trips in order to find out who and where she came from, and where she might find them even when preceded in death. She would travel often just to see where they grew up and learn everything she could about them. Her love for family history is what brought her out to the Midwest, a place called York, loving the country and the small-town feel, it became her new home and where she lived almost up to the time of her death.

She spent the last of her months living and being care for by her oldest son, David (Becky) in Queen Creek, Ariz. She was a gift and a blessing to have in our lives. Her legacy will live on in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her children, David (Becky) Turner of Queen Creek, Ariz., Robert (Tami) Turner of Stromsburg, Kellye (Silas) Dungy and James (Julie) Turner all of York; 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; husband and her daughter, Stacie.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Metz Chapel in York. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.