Sally Bennett

May 23, 1953 – April 9, 2023

Sally Bennett, 69, of Lincoln, died on April 9, 2023.

Ms. Bennett was born May 23, 1953 to Virgil and Jane (Shelton) Thorne in Aurora.

Preceded in death by her father, Virgil and former husband, Mike Bennett.

Sally was an amazing daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She had a wonderful heart. Her love for her family, cats and dogs included, will live on forever.

Survived by her daughter, Sarah Bennett and fiancé Johnathon Watson; mother, Jane (Ken) Nienhueser; brother, Ron (Jackie) Thorne; grandchildren, Brendon, Kaidon, Adyson, Emmirson and Hailey; two nephews, Matt and Doug Drake.

A Celebration of Sally's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Sally's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the York Adopt A Pet. www.yorkadoptapet.com

1511 N Platte Ave. York Ne, 68467.

