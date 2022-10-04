Ronnie Patz

Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, age 49, of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2022. Ronnie was born November 9, 1972 in Wahoo, the son of Ron and Cheri Slosser. Ronnie was later adopted by Fred and Dorothy Patz and raised in Lincoln. He married Danika Zobeck September 25, 1992 in Lincoln. They had a son, Ronnie Jr Patz. He later met and married Tami Frankenburger on October 14 2011 in Lincoln. Ronnie worked at many restaurants in Lincoln, York and Norfolk. Ronnie most enjoyed cooking, fishing with family and friends, rock music, KISS being one of his favorite bands. Ronnie lived his life as a free spirit. His smile and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.