Ronald Battreall

August 18, 1937 – May 29, 2023

Ronald Battreall, age 85, died Monday, May 29, 2023 in Henderson. He was born August 18, 1937 at the Train Depot in Lushton to H.R and A. Lucille (Kistler) Battreall. He attended grade school in Lushton and graduated from Henderson High school in 1955. During school he worked for many of the area farmers.

Ronald enlisted in the Army in the Spring of 1956 and trained at Fort Carson, Colorado. “I rode a bus to New York City and sailed the USS Patch to Bremerhaven Germany”. His home base was at the Monteith Army Base in Furth Germany. In January of 1958 he returned home. Ronald also served in the Army Nation Guard in York. He worked at the Egg Plant in York, the ordinance plant in Grand Island, Hughes's in Seward, helped install the high line power poles west of McCool and 30+ years at the Elevator in Lushton.

His greatest joy was playing with his grandchildren, he collected model trains and watched NASCAR races. He also made may Afghans for his family.

He married Elaine Obermier June 12, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church North of Utica. To this union three children were born Debora, Greg and Kevin.

He is survived by wife, Elaine 62 years, Debora (Dan) McElravy of Crete; daughter-in-law, Leanna Battreall of Waukee, Iowa and Kevin (Vicki) Battreall of Montezuma Iowa. Grandchildren, Kendra McElravy (Logan Gates) of Lincoln, Preston McElravy of Lincoln, Ronnie Battreall of Fairfield, Iowa, Abigail Battreall of Waukee, Iowa, Austin (Ashley) Battreall of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Logan (Riley) Battreall of Waterloo, Iowa and Grant Battreall (Olivia Moretz) of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Great-grandchildren, Felicity, Lincoln and Hudson Battreall of Litchfield Park, Ariz. Brother, Raymond (Red) Battreall of Chesterfield, N.J., Linda (Gary) Loge of McCool and sister-in-law, Aloha Battreall of North Platte, Larry Mertins Sr. and Georgialee Rodgers. Also many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Gerald Downey; son, Gregory Battreall; brother, Robert Battreall; sister-in-law, Sharon Battreall; twin brother, Richard Battreall; sister-in-law, Barbara Battreall; nephew, Miles Battreall; special friend, Jack Silvey; father and mother-in-law, Adolf and Selma Obermier; brother and sister-in-law, Lavern and Nancy Obermier; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Gary Ehlers and nephew, Alan Ehlers.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Ben Kaiser officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Riverside Cemetery in Crete with military honors. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. all at Metz Chapel in York. Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation. Online condolences can be sent to www.metzmortuary.com Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.