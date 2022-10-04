Roger W. Campbell

Roger was born October 17, 1941 to Lloyd and Mary (Maloney) Campbell in Waukon, Iowa. He attended school and graduated from Waukon High School in 1960. Following High School, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard. Roger started work at New Holland in Grand Island. On March 24, 1979 he was united in marriage to Ila Mae Werner in Lakewood, Colorado and in March of 1979 moved to Denver where he began his career with Sundstrand. In September of 1994 they moved to Stromsburg and Roger continued working at the York Sundstrand location until he retired in 2004. He continued living in Stromsburg until his passing.