Roger W. Campbell
October 17, 1941 - September 20, 2022
Roger W. Campbell, age 80, of Stromsburg, passed away September 20, 2022 as a result of a car accident.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Roger was born October 17, 1941 to Lloyd and Mary (Maloney) Campbell in Waukon, Iowa. He attended school and graduated from Waukon High School in 1960. Following High School, he joined the Wisconsin National Guard. Roger started work at New Holland in Grand Island. On March 24, 1979 he was united in marriage to Ila Mae Werner in Lakewood, Colorado and in March of 1979 moved to Denver where he began his career with Sundstrand. In September of 1994 they moved to Stromsburg and Roger continued working at the York Sundstrand location until he retired in 2004. He continued living in Stromsburg until his passing.
He was an avid reader, Husker football fan and over the years enjoyed his Golden Retriever dogs. Survivors include two step-sons, Steven (Janet) Werth of Surprise, Ariz. and Kevin (Joni) Werth of Yukon, Okla.; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Campbell of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ila who passed away January 1, 2005; his brother, John (Jack) Campbell and sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Gordon Gilbertson.
Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements.