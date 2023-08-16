Robert ‘Bob' Reetz

July 22, 1956 – August 13, 2023

Robert “Bob” L. Reetz, age 67 of York, died Sunday, August 13, 2023 in York. He was born on July 22, 1956 to Elvin and Venecia (Hirschfeld) Reetz in York.

Bob was a long-time York County farmer and loved the outdoors. He had a huge heart and was always willing to help a friend in need. He lived life to the fullest, had many adventures, and was happiest around a bonfire with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those that loved him.

He is survived by his son, Aaron Reetz and special friend Allison Shearer of Benedict; daughter, Bobbie Jean (Tyler) Reaney of S.D.; grandchildren, Isaac Reetz and Adam Reetz, both of York; brother, Bill (Jo) Reetz of McCool Jct.; sisters, Jeannie (Steve) Geis of York, Janine (Eric) Kirkegaard of Westminster, Colo.; special friend, Teresa Hoffschneider of York; nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

It was Bob's wish to be cremated, so there is no viewing or visitation. Services are pending. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York in handling arrangements.