Robert Mulder

October 15, 1932 – March 30, 2023

Robert A. Mulder, 90, of Waco, died March 30, 2023 of natural causes.

Robert was born October 15, 1932. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1953, doing one tour in Korea. Robert was a lifetime member of the VFW. He worked initially building grain bins and silos in Mid America and later, drove truck over the road for forty plus years.

Survivors include his brother, Lyle (Sharon) Mulder; wife, Kathleen; brother-in-law, Holli Hollweg; children, Vicki Hillman, Robert W. Mulder, Brian Mulder and Amanda (Chuck) Miller; stepsons, Brian Robinson and David Thrasher; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Laura; first wife, Martha; three brothers, Dwayne, Chuck and Don and one sister, Elaine.

Cremation at Lincoln Memorial. A Celebration of Life gathering to be scheduled.