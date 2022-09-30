Robert Dick

August 31, 1937 - September 28, 2022

Robert Wayne Dick 85, of Aurora passed away after a long battle with cancer at Memorial Community Care on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4 at the Aurora United Methodist Church. Rev. Greg Reed will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery Columbarium. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday at the Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street. Memorials may be designated to Aurora Methodist Church, Nebraska Cancer Center or AseraCare Hospice. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Bob was born to John R. and Hulda (Mireau) Dick on August 31, 1937 in Ontario, Calif. Bob attended school in Upland, Calif. until the 4th grade. In 1947 his family moved to Bradshaw and later to Henderson. Bob attended Bradshaw School and graduated from Henderson High School in 1956. Bob met a young lady Joann Epp. They were married on February 15, 1959 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church. They were blessed with three children: son, Jerry and daughters, Judy and Nancy. In 1973 they moved to Aurora, where Bob was employed at Aurora Coop, Grosshans International and Aurora Public Schools. After retirement, Bob worked part time at Schneiders' Hardware.

His favorite past times were fishing, grilling for his family and flying his RC model airplanes. Spending time and being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brought special joy to his life.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joann of 63 years; children, Jerry Dick of Hastings, Judy (Rod) Niles of Aurora and Nancy Niles of Grand Island; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Megan Dick of Hastings, Dustin Weaver of Texas, Joshua and Laura Niles, Thadeus and Taylor of Clatonia, Brandy and Michael Beavers, Sydney and Wesley of Collins, Iowa, Katie Wallis, Kaila of Grand Island and step-great- granddaughter, Linley of Missouri, Daniel and Tara Niles, Everleigh and Raleigh of Cozad. David and Neleigh Niles, Harley of Cozad; sister, Evelyn (Robert) Reutzel of Sutton; brother, Ron Dick of Colorado; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Phil and Roma Epp of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Harland and Lillie Epp; sister-in-law, Julia Petersen and brother-in-law, Kenneth Epp.