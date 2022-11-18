Robert "Bob" Tieken

Tieken, Robert "Bob"
Bob is survived by his loving wife Janet of 63 years; three son's: Scott, Craig & Brett; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; also three sisters, one brother, nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
VISITATION: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 from 3-6:00pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel)
CELEBRATION OF BOB'S LIFE: Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:00am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (150 & Q. St.)
INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com