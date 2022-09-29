Robert ‘Bob' Bowman

December 7, 1942 – September 27, 2022

Robert “Bob” Bowman, age 79 of Bradshaw, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Lincoln. He was born on December 7, 1942 to Forrest and Wilmadean (Landis) Bowman in Midland, Texas. On December 26, 1964, he was united in marriage to Judy Bell in Aurora.

Bob proudly served our country in the United States Navy for 4 years and flew with the VR 22 MATS all over the world. He was a member of the York V.F.W, Order of the Eastern Star, York American Legion Bolton Post #19 and the Central City Masonic Lone Tree Lodge #36, where he gave the Middle Chamber Lectures. Bob previously worked at Champion Home Builders in York for 11 years, and then was a housing inspector for the State of Nebraska for 36 years, from which he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of Bradshaw; daughter, Christy (Dean) Slepicka of Milford; son, Todd (Janell) Bowman of Grand Island; grandchildren, Parker and Landis Slepicka of Omaha, Brady Slepicka of Lincoln and MaKenna Bowman of Grand Island. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Phyllis Bell; his brothers-in-law, Kenny Friesen of Henderson, Don Quiring of York, Rick (Pam) Bell of Murdock, Larry (Joan) Bell of Wichita, Kan.; sisters-in-law, Barb Bowman of Benedict and Doris Bowman of York; his aunts, Darlene Bowman of York and Virgie Bowman of Grand Island and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Larry and Butch; sisters, Linda Quiring, Peggy Friesen and Sherrie Bowman.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 3, 2022 at Plainfield Cemetery west of Bradshaw. No viewing or visitation as it was Bob's wish to be cremated, however his family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com